Alongside his children's TV voiceover work, Angelis was also well known for starring in the likes of September Song, Boys from the Blackstuff (alongside Julie Walters) and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Tributes to the late actor have poured in on Twitter, with actor Matt Lucas describing him as "one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen... What a loss."

One fan described Angelis as "the best narrator for the series" and "a huge part of my childhood".

More like this

Advertisement

Another Twitter user thanked Angelis for "being part of my childhood".