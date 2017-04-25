The Conservative leader has so far ruled out appearing in any head-to-head live TV leaders' debates, telling BBC Radio 4 that she prefers to "go out and meet voters" instead.

However, May will appear live in the studio with Andrew Marr this Sunday, after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared on the show last Sunday.

Twice during her appearances on The Andrew Marr Show last year, May ruled out holding a snap election. This April however, May appeared in front of 10 Downing Street to announce a General Election, which will be held on Thursday 8 June 2017.

More like this

Ahead of the official campaigning period, the BBC has published its draft election guidelines outlining its procedures and commitments to impartiality during election reporting.

Advertisement

Theresa May will be live on The Andrew Marr Show from 9am on BBC1 this Sunday 30 April