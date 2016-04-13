"You need to move away from the emotional argument," ventured the guest, to which Piers responded "It is emotional! When I see a severed head of a lion on a wall, I get emotional about it.

"The fact that you don't says more about you than it does about me."

It was at this point that a worried Susanna decided it was time to step in, saying "I'm afraid I'm going to have to intervene otherwise we won't get through the rest of the programme".

More like this

Having given the guest both barrels, Piers stuck to his guns, tweeting after the show that "I should have been more offensive".

Advertisement

Susanna, meanwhile, poointed out that there was the matter of a TV schedule to consider...