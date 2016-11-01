Stephen Hawking delivers Brexit putdown in front of Theresa May at the Pride of Britain Awards
It turns out it’s a problem too complex for even the world’s greatest living scientist to solve
Professor Stephen Hawking was cracking jokes as he received his Lifetime Achievement award from Prime Minister Theresa May at the Pride of Britain Awards.
In his acceptance speech at the award ceremony, he thanked the PM before quipping, “I deal with tough mathematical questions every day, but please don’t ask me to help with Brexit.”
It was met with laughter and applause from the audience, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be seen clapping in the crowd. Theresa May, too, saw the funny side.
The 74-year-old, who wrote The Brief History of Time, was among winners who included children facing daunting adversity, inspirational campaigners, and people who displayed awe-inspiring courage to save others. The ceremony will be broadcast on ITV tonight at 8pm.
