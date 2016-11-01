It was met with laughter and applause from the audience, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be seen clapping in the crowd. Theresa May, too, saw the funny side.

The 74-year-old, who wrote The Brief History of Time, was among winners who included children facing daunting adversity, inspirational campaigners, and people who displayed awe-inspiring courage to save others. The ceremony will be broadcast on ITV tonight at 8pm.

Advertisement

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV tonight at 8pm