Sky News presenter Stephen Dixon quits after 21 years to join GB News

Stephen Dixon has announced he will be joining the team at GB News after a 21-year tenure at Sky.

Advertisement

Over two decades, he has fronted some of the broadcaster’s most high-profile shows including Sky News Sunrise and its replacement Sky News @ Breakfast, as well as the evening news bulletins.

This makes him a big-name acquisition for the divisive GB News, which was launched in June of this year and has been hit with some challenges in the months since, including the sudden departure of former chairman Andrew Neil.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In a statement, Dixon said: “I’m inspired by the energy, fun, and absolute passion at GB News to shed light on the real concerns of the Great British public, wherever they live in the UK. It’s many years since I felt this excited to get to work.”

Dixon also shared the news on Twitter, writing: “After nearly 22 years I’m leaving Sky and joining @GBNEWS. Can’t tell you how excited I am.”

After nearly 22 years I'm leaving Sky and joining @GBNEWS .

Can't tell you how excited I am. — Stephen Dixon (@StephenGBNews) November 23, 2021

GB News is aiming to get a foothold in a competitive landscape dominated by more established channels such as BBC News and Sky News, but reports suggest it has struggled to do so thus far.

Last month, The Daily Telegraph reported that most of the channel’s programming draws in “firmly below 30,000 viewers”, with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage being its “biggest draw”.

Other regular faces on the channel include MailOnline columnist Dan Wootton, former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, and ex-Sky News anchor Colin Brazier.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Eamonn Holmes could join the channel’s roster after a possible departure from ITV’s This Morning, but this is still to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.