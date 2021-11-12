Eamonn Holmes ‘leaves This Morning for GB News’ after 15 years as host

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly quitting ITV’s This Morning, ending his 15-year stint as its host in order to join GB News.

The presenter currently hosts the long-running, magazine-style show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford on school holidays, having previously served as the regular Friday hosts until they were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary earlier this year.

According to The Mirror, Holmes is now poised to leave the show for the news channel, which recently made headlines when Andrew Neil resigned as GB News chairman. It’s not clear when Holmes would first appear on-screen on GB News.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives for both This Morning and Eamonn Holmes, but has yet to receive comment.

Holmes’ apparent departure may well have a knock-on effect for his wife and co-presenter Langsford, who the report claims is now unlikely to remain on the show.

One source told The Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era. He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

Last year, Holmes was embroiled in controversy when he appeared to offer support for a conspiracy theory linking COVID-19 to 5G phone masts during a segment on This Morning.

Ofcom later ruled that Holmes’ widely-criticised “ambiguous comments were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence”.

Responding to the backlash, he said on the following day’s programme: “Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that. However many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers and that’s simply what I was trying to impart yesterday.

“But for the avoidance of any doubt I want to make it completely clear there’s no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories. I hope that clears that up.”

This Morning’s current presenting line-up also includes Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who host on Mondays to Thursdays.

