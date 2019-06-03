Sky News uses Trump blimp to advertise coverage of UK visit
The massive floating baby Trump is back to mark the US president's arrival
Donald Trump arrives in the UK on Monday for a three-day state visit – and to advertise its coverage of the event, Sky News has released an excellent, if somewhat doom-laden, promo video.
To mark the US president's arrival, the broadcaster has used the infamous blimp of a baby Trump wearing a nappy that was flown across London during his last visit in 2018.
In the clip above, a huge object can be seen casting ominous shadows over various London scenes, including the royal family looking up in shock, and right at the end of the video it's revealed it's the blimp flying overhead.
Trump’s visit will include a banquet at Buckingham Palace with the Queen and a meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.
The blimp itself will be making another appearance during this year’s visit to London, where Trump is expected to be met by thousands of protesters.