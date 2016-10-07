She went on to cite yesterday's reported attack on Steven Woolfe which saw the UKIP politician taken to a Strasbourg hospital in what was initially thought to be a life threatening condition following an alleged punch-up during a row at a party meeting in the French city.

ITV News obtained a picture of Woolfe sprawled on the floor, seemingly unconscious, an image that was subsequently run by various broadcasters and news outlets.

Williams – who is the main presenter of 5 News at 5 – revealed she "had a conversation in the office" about the photograph and whether it should be used.

"When it came in, I was watching it on television – I saw it on ITV, the picture – and this was when we thought he was in a very serious condition, a life-threatening condition, and I said, 'You can't run that picture. We cannot run it – this is a man who may die, who is in a life threatening condition.' Why does the audience, why do any of us, need to see this? We don't – we don't need to see him suffering."

Asked by chair and fellow broadcaster Libby Purves whether she won, Williams answered: "I did, actually. But I don't always because when you're in an office full of journalists you get healthy debate across the newsroom.

She added: "I think the thing that made the difference actually was that [Woolfe] then said that he was fine and once we knew he was fine, it was a safe picture to use.

"I think at the time it was used, it should not have been used because we thought he might not get through and I think we get too close."