The ever-approaching touch of death. The self-harm epidemic. ISIS. Not your usual talking points for a Russell Howard gig, but his biggest tour yet – the aptly-named Round the World – has much darker and broader foundations than material gone before.

Sure, the matured Howard masks most of the core topics with the standard impersonations of a frisky queen (“look Phillip, I’m muffling!”) and ‘don’t mums say the funniest things?’ anecdotes, but his new show tackles topics that are more likely to appear in a hard-hitting documentary, rather from the Dingledodies wordsmith. Yet the tragedy is all met with his signature bright-eyed positivity, rapid-fire delivery and endless energetic delivery.