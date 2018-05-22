Curry’s 14-minute sermon was the most-tweeted moment of the day, reaching 40,000 posts a minute and winning over viewers with his passionate words about love and power.

Speaking of how he thought his sermon went, Curry said: “I have to admit I had no idea… I really didn’t. When I sat down from the sermon I remember thinking to myself, I hope that was OK.”

Of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he said: “They’re going to work to make this world better and empowering women is one of the ways we do that.”