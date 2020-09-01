The article, which was published in April, gave an insight into Nichols' work with the FBI, Operation Underground Railroad and local law enforcement to catch child sex predators in domestic and international trafficking stings.

Nichols announced the news via Twitter by retweeting an article by Deadline and writing: "I have been DYING to announce this!"

Over the last six years, Nichols has assisted a number of law enforcement agencies by playing the role of a parent selling their child for sex, or a child being pimped out to a predator, working as "bait" to catch paedophiles, the article reported.

More like this

Nichols wanted to be involved with the prevention of human trafficking after appearing on shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Law & Order: SVU, and subsequently founded nonprofit Foundation for a Slavery Free World in 2014.

Few details are known about the developing TV project, which Nichols will executive produce and likely star in.

The 46-year-old actress, who starred as Nadia Yassir on Fox's drama 24 in 2007, recently announced that she would be leaving Riverdale after four seasons playing Veronica's (Camila Mendes) mother, Hermione.

"I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family," she said in a statement to CNN.

"We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

Advertisement

Riverdale seasons one to four are available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.