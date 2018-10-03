There the hopefuls aiming to succeed David Dimbleby will be tried out in front of a real audience. Real politicians will also be on the panel and the exercise will be filmed but not broadcast, sources have indicated.

As RadioTimes.com revealed in July, the BBC has already drawn up a shortlist of mainly female candidates with Kirsty Wark and Emily Maitlis thought to be leading the race for the coveted post. Other contenders are believed to be Emma Barnett and the sole man thought to be in with a shout – Today presenter Nick Robinson.

Who is likely to take the hot seat? Our insiders guide looks at the hot favourites – and what they may have to offer.

More like this

Emily Maitlis

The 48-year-old BBC presenter works across a range programmes and has presented a number of editions of Newsnight lately.

What are her advantages?

The BBC regard Maitlis very highly and are keen to give her more work, say sources, especially after she became embroiled in the row over BBC pay last year when it was revealed that she was not on the list of people earning £150,000 or more.

Even before the pay scandal broke, it’s believed that BBC bosses floated the possibility of an hour-long 10pm news bulletin – with Maitlis sharing presenting duties with Huw Edwards. However, this idea, which was mooted 18 months ago, was quietly dropped. The BBC declined to comment when asked about this. But such moves are a sign of the esteem in which she is held at the Corporation.

What are her disadvantages?

How to solve a problem like Emily? The BBC has always rated Maitlis but never really known quite what do with her. Now it may have hit upon the answer with the departure of Evan Davis as lead presenter on Newsnight. Maitlis is seen as a very strong candidate to become his successor – something that would almost certainly rule her out of fronting Question Time. But one source said that the “Question Time job is hers if she wants it".

Kirsty Wark

The Scottish-based presenter started working on Newnsight in 1993 and is widely-respected in the industry

What are her advantages?

As well as her obvious skills as a seasoned broadcaster, 63-year-old Wark lives in Glasgow, where production on Question Time is based.

“It’s not a big factor but it’s a factor – she definitely has the skills and gravitas for a role like this,” said an informed source close to the recruitment process. “Emily Maitlis getting Newsnight and Kirsty getting Question Time looks like a pretty good bet to me at this stage.”

What are her disadvantages?

There aren't many – and Wark is thought to have a very good chance at landing the role. She is the oldest candidate in the running – but with her predecessor retiring aged 79, that doesn't seem to be much of a factor.

Julie Etchingham

An ITV newscaster since 2008, Etchingham also presents Tonight, replacing Trevor McDonald in 2010.

What are her advantages?

She impressed BBC bosses with her handling of the ITV Election Debates in 2015 and is seen as a good candidate. According to sources, the BBC has already approached her.

What are her disadvantages?

As RadioTimes.com reported in July she was on the shortlist and is still thought to be a candidate. However, interest is understood to have tailed away, sources say, as Maitlis and Wark have emerged as the frontrunners.

Emma Barnett

BBC

Barnett works as a BBC 5 Live presenter and occasional presenter of Woman’s Hour on Radio 4 as well as a newspaper columnist.

What are her advantages?

In her early 30s, Barnett is the coming person with youth on her side and it would be hoped that she might attract a younger audience to Question Time. Skilled and accomplished she has a steady nerve under fire, an agile mind and excellent presenting skills.

What are her disadvantages?

BBC sources say she may lack the experience for a bear pit show like Question Time. “Her day will come but maybe not just now,” said our source.

Nick Robinson

The BBC’s former political editor, Robinson, who turns 55 in October, is one of the presenters on Radio 4’s Today programme

What are his advantages?

A smart and savvy operator with a commanding knowledge of British politics, he has reached grandee status at the BBC.

What are his disadvantages?

Advertisement

In the current climate, it seems unlikely that the BBC will plump for a man, especially one in his mid-50s. "It would look like a backward step," says our source.