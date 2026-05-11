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I'm Prue Leith and I saw my brother suffer a prolonged, painful, undignified death – the UK government must support assisted dying
The unelected House of Lords was wrong to throw out the End of Life Bill, argues Dame Prue Leith.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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