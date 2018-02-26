“The same feminists that would cry for Page Three to be banned are more than happy to defend Kim Kardashian for constantly posting lewd topless pictures to tens of millions of people and pretending it’s feminist empowerment," says Morgan.

“Their ideal is that every woman should be free to do with their body what they like – right to the point when a woman does something with her body they don’t like. Then they have to be vilified and stopped. That, to me, is hypocrisy.”

On the recent Presidents Club scandal, which exposed the sexual harassment of hostesses, he said: “Look, some people behaved very badly. But I’ve seen hen nights. Is it going to be the same when the Chippendales tour Britain?

“I think women who go to Chippendales events and grope the men are no better and no worse than the men at that event, but I don’t see anyone calling for the Chippendales to be banned.”

