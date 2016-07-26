She said that Clinton “has the grace and the guts to keep coming back and put cracks in that highest and hardest glass ceiling until she finally breaks through, lifting all of us with her.” Among the crowds in the arena in Philadelphia, former president Bill Clinton could be seen mouthing “wow”.

She went on, her voice cracking with emotion, to say: “And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters, and all our sons and daughters, now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States.”

On Twitter, President Obama wrote:

Whatever side you are on - this is how it is done people. This is how to give a speech. #MichelleObama #DemsInPhilly — Nil Köksal (@nilkoksalcbc) July 26, 2016

Michelle Obama also said that the election of the first African American president, and now potentially the first female president, were testament to America’s progress.

She said: “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves and I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.”

Watch the full speech below