He explained that his aversion to PMQs wasn't due to the sight of rival party leaders David Cameron and Ed Miliband, but because "the whole format seems designed to turn people off politics."

The Lib Dem leader said that he'd much rather watch Come Dine With Me, Match of the Day and Newsnight since Evan Davis took the helm.

Like Ed Miliband, Clegg is a defender of the licence fee, but doesn't think it should increase: "It should remain as low as is consistent with the sort of BBC that we need.

"I think it's incredibly important to defend the basic principles of the BBC. But I don't think we should be asking people to pay more for the licence fee, unless there's an absolute need – which I'm not sure there is."

Read the full interview with Nick Clegg in this week's Radio Times, out in the shops and on the Apple newsstand on Tuesday 14th April