Footage of the bowler was accidentally included in an opening package about Khan's campaign to become the next prime minister of Pakistan - and many viewers took note.

Newsnight quickly noticed the error and apologised via the official Twitter account.

"Apologies on our intro just then!! A bit of an error – that was Wasim Akram bowling and not Imran Khan," the tweet read.

But the tweets still began to stream in...

At the end of the programme, presenter Evan Davis apologised on air.

"We made a mistake in our opening tonight," he said. "The footage we showed was of the cricketer Wasim Akram, not Imran Khan. Don't know how that happened, sincere apologies for that."

The episode is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.

