The Prime Minister is likely to announce that plans to scrap a rise in corporation tax next year will no longer continue.

Liz Truss will hold a press conference today (14th October), Downing Street has confirmed, amid reports that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked.

Truss had pledged to abandon a corporation tax hike from 19 per cent to 25 per cent which had been scheduled for April 2023 by Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor - but the rise is now expected to go ahead as planned.

However, Truss is expected to hold to her National Insurance cut plans and the income tax basic rate cut.

So, what time will Truss be speaking and how can you watch the press conference? Read on to find out.

What time is Liz Truss speaking today?

Truss is expected to hold the press conference at 2pm, The Guardian reports.

It comes amid reports that the Prime Minister has ended Kwarteng's time as Chancellor following the disastrous reaction to his mini-budget delivered three weeks ago.

His fiscal statement on 23rd September saw the pound plummet and the price of mortgages and government debt surge.

On Thursday (13th October), the Chancellor cut his visit to the United States short and urgently flew back to Westminster for crisis talks with the Prime Minister amid turmoil in the Conservative party and speculation he will have to scrap key elements of his controversial mini-budget.

How to watch Liz Truss press conference today

The conference is expected to air live on Sky News and the BBC News channel.

You can also tune in online via BBC News on BBC iPlayer and Sky News on YouTube.

