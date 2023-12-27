Second on the list was the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, which drew an audience of 5.3 million, while the much-anticipated Doctor Who festive special came in third with 4.7 million.

Also popular on Christmas Day were the Ghosts and Call the Midwife Christmas specials (both 4.4 million), Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel (4.2 million) and EastEnders (3.6 million).

Rounding out the top 10 were Toy Story 4 (3.5 million), ITV's The 1% Club (3.4 million) and Tabby McTat (3.3 million).

The 1% Club's entry at number 9 on the list marks ITV's only programme to make it into the top 10, with the rest dominated by BBC One.

The King's Christmas message this year emphasised the importance of shared values and pointed to Jesus's words: "Do unto others as you would have them to do you."

He also spoke of the shared duty to protect the planet, saying: "To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the Earth for the sake of our children's children."

His speech encouraged tolerance and understanding.

The 2023 broadcast marks King Charles III's second Christmas address.

The King's Christmas Broadcast is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

