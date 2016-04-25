Dr White said he would be one of five junior doctors launching legal action regarding their working hours and understaffing and that he saw it as the best way “to fight on the behalf of patients, and to fight for the future of the NHS.”

Junior doctors are due to go on strike on Tuesday, and for the first time ever in the UK will have no emergency cover.

Morgan said: “I feel very uneasy as someone who’s been supportive of you, like many, about this next step being a step too far."

Dr White admitted that the action could result in operations being postponed and could even cause “harm” to patients but when asked by Morgan whether he would feel “guilty” if such a thing happened, Dr White said that “this I not just a decision for now and for this strike but its for the future of our NHS and for our patients, and that’s why we’ve taken the decision to do this.”