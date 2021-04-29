Jon Snow to leave Channel 4 News after 32 years: ‘It’s time to move on’

Jon Snow will be leaving Channel 4 News after an incredible 32 years.

The broadcaster will depart at the end of 2021 after confirming the news on Thursday 29th April.

He said in a statement published by Channel 4 News: “After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on. I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.

“It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.

“Together, we have forged a wonderful service. I feel proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News let alone to have anchored the programme for the last 32 years. I’m looking forward to new adventures and new challenges.”

There’s good news for fans of the journalist as he will still be working on Channel 4 in some capacity, taking on some “longer form projects” and he will continue to “represent the channel”.

Snow became the main presenter of the Channel 4 News in 1989. He has travelled the world covering some of the biggest stories of the past three decades, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, the release of Nelson Mandela and plenty of Prime Minister and Presidential elections.

In 2005, he was given the Richard Dimbleby BAFTA award for Best Factual Contribution to UK Television and won the Royal Television Society’s Presenter of the Year five times.

In 2015, Snow was honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship – the highest accolade at the TV awards.

