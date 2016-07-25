John Humphrys thinks he's an “over-friendly, timid and nervous" interviewer
It's safe to say the Today programme's grand inquisitor has a slightly different view of himself to many of his interviewees...
"Stubborn", "hard-nosed", "grand inquisitor" – all phrases that have been used to describe John Humphrys, none of which call to mind the concepts "timid", "nervous" or "over-friendly".
Yet apparently the latter rather than the former are how the Today host sees his interviewing style.
“I think I’m possibly over-friendly. A little timid and nervous," says Humphrys in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "I’m always worried I might upset someone. If anything, I err on the side of obsequious."
Perhaps Humphrys' victims – sorry, guests – should think themselves lucky they're getting the nice version...
