“I think I’m possibly over-friendly. A little timid and nervous," says Humphrys in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "I’m always worried I might upset someone. If anything, I err on the side of obsequious."

Perhaps Humphrys' victims – sorry, guests – should think themselves lucky they're getting the nice version...

