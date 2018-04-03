The line-up for the first episode will be completed by guest panellists Josh Widdicombe and Steph McGovern.

Among the other presenters for the new series are Greg Davies (also hosting for the first time), Jo Brand and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Merton and Hislop appear on the cover of the latest edition of Radio Times where they discuss the possibility of doing a sketch show together and their theory for why more women haven't hosted the show. The new magazine is available in shops and on the newsstand now.