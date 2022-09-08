The Chase, which usually airs at 5pm, has been cancelled. Instead, an ITV News Special will air in its place, and will take over the 6pm slot usually reserved for Local News & Weather. Emmerdale is currently set to air as billed at 7:30pm.

Following in the BBC 's footsteps, ITV has made changes to its regular programming schedule after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral earlier today.

Earlier today, a statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

According to reports, the Queen is surrounded by her family, including Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie have also now arrived at the Castle, alongside Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry is also believed to be travelling to Balmoral from London. He was attending a charity event with Meghan Markle, who is not understood to be accompanying him, according to BBC News.

Concerns for the Queen's health began on Tuesday when she was unable to travel to Buckingham Palace to appoint the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The monarch was also advised not to attend a virtual privy council yesterday, with her doctors advising her to rest instead.

Truss addressed today's news on Twitter, saying: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford and Labour leader Keir Starmer have all also expressed concerns for the Queen's health on social media, since the statement from Buckingham Palace was released.

ITV's scheduling move comes shortly after the BBC moved its entire schedule through to 6pm to BBC Two.

At 96, Queen Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in the UK and recently marked 70 years on the throne with a Platinum Jubilee.

