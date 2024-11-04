If you want to stay up to watch the results come in, there are plenty of UK coverage options to choose from.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the US election in the UK.

How to watch the US election in the UK

Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Four popular broadcasters will be providing UK coverage of the US election: BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News.

BBC

The BBC’s coverage will start at 10:40pm and will be anchored by Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda. The coverage will have input from Clive Myrie, The Rest Is Politics US host Katty Kay and disinformation expert Marianna Spring.

Sky News

Sky has joined forces with US network NBC, meaning it will have, it claims, "the fastest and most accurate race projections".

Live throughout the night, the coverage from NBC’s Meet the Press Studio in Washington DC will be anchored by Mark Austin and Yalda Hakim, and helped by US correspondent Mark Stone with Lewis Goodall on the data screens.

ITV

ITV’s coverage will kick off at 10:45pm, and will be anchored by Tom Bradby.

Bradby will be joined by correspondents Robert Moore and Anushka Asthana with a guest list that includes Sarah Palin.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Channel 4

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Matt Frei, Emily Maitlis and Jeremy Vine will present Channel 4’s coverage from 10pm.

Guests will include Boris Johnson, Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Michael Gove and Democrat Carol Moseley Braun – the first African American woman elected to the US Senate.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.