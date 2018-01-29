Following readings from John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled, Clinton delivered a passage about Donald Trump's love of fast food.

"He had a long-time fear of being poisoned," she said.

"One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds: no one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

Grammy host James Corden joked that they were hoping to win the award for best spoken word album.

Clinton’s appearance was cheered on by the crowds at Madison Square Garden, but Trump's eldest son mocked the sketch, dismissing it as “fake news”.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, also failed to see the funny side.

Wolff’s book has sold more than 1.7 million copies and has been number one on the New York Times bestseller list for three weeks.

Much of the 2018 Grammys was dedicated to criticising Trump, with U2, singer Camila Cabello and rapper Logic all speaking against the president’s recent anti-immigration rhetoric, after he allegedly used the word “s***hole” to describe African countries.

Trump has since told numerous reporters: "I am not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."