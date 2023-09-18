The broadcasting regulator ruled that the instalment of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil, which aired on GB News on Saturday 11th March, failed to "represent and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views on a matter of major political controversy and current public policy".

Ofcom found GB News in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.

In the show found in breach, McVey and Davies, members of the Conservative Party, interviewed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt about the then upcoming Spring Budget.

"This programme was presented by two sitting MPs from one political party. It featured them interviewing the Chancellor of the same political party about a matter of major political controversy and current public policy," Ofcom said.

"In our view, in these circumstances, the Licensee should have taken additional steps to ensure that due impartiality was preserved."

Recognising the right to freedom of expression, Ofcom noted that broadcasters have freedom to decide the editorial approach of their programmes, including offering their audiences innovative forms of debate.

Ofcom found that the programme did not include an appropriately wide range of significant views - for example those that either criticised, opposed or put forward policy alternatives to the viewpoints given by the three Conservative Party politicians - on a matter of major political controversy and current public policy.

The GB News segment was a current affairs programme and Ofcom found that Rule 5.3 (on politicians presenting news programming) was not engaged.

