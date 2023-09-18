GB News show hosted by 2 Conservative MPs breaches Ofcom rules
The programme was found in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.
Ofcom has found GB News to be in breach of due impartiality rules over a show presented by Conservative MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies, in which they interviewed the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt.
Ofcom received 45 complaints about the programme and investigated the show under the Broadcasting Code.
The broadcasting regulator ruled that the instalment of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil, which aired on GB News on Saturday 11th March, failed to "represent and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views on a matter of major political controversy and current public policy".
Ofcom found GB News in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
In the show found in breach, McVey and Davies, members of the Conservative Party, interviewed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt about the then upcoming Spring Budget.
"This programme was presented by two sitting MPs from one political party. It featured them interviewing the Chancellor of the same political party about a matter of major political controversy and current public policy," Ofcom said.
"In our view, in these circumstances, the Licensee should have taken additional steps to ensure that due impartiality was preserved."
Read more:
- Love Island 'misogyny and bullying' tops list Ofcom complaints in 2022
- GB News 'risked harm to viewers' with 'misleading' COVID coverage
Recognising the right to freedom of expression, Ofcom noted that broadcasters have freedom to decide the editorial approach of their programmes, including offering their audiences innovative forms of debate.
Ofcom found that the programme did not include an appropriately wide range of significant views - for example those that either criticised, opposed or put forward policy alternatives to the viewpoints given by the three Conservative Party politicians - on a matter of major political controversy and current public policy.
The GB News segment was a current affairs programme and Ofcom found that Rule 5.3 (on politicians presenting news programming) was not engaged.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to plan your viewing.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.