Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party on Monday night, Maitlis was asked about the possibility of newsreader and Mastermind host Myrie taking over her former role.

Emily Maitlis has officially endorsed the "terrific" Clive Myrie, who is the current frontrunner to replace her as host on the BBC's Newsnight.

She said: "I just think Clive's terrific. I think he's done so well. And I'm sure the team would give him a really, really warm welcome because they are the best in the business.

"And it's the loveliest - it's the loveliest [of] gangs, loveliest group of people. So I hope for his sake he gets it, too."

Maitlis and the BBC's former North America editor Jon Sopel both announced in February that they will be leaving the broadcaster to join Global.

The pair will front a major new podcast together for Global Player and will also host a new show on LBC.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Maitlis said that she anticipated a "tough learning curve" on the new podcast, but that she was excited for the editorial freedom Global has given her and her colleague.

"[Global has] given us the platform and the financial backing to do something with a lot of editorial freedom. And so that's just really exciting for us," she said.

"Obviously, all the mistakes we make will be our own. So it'll be a tough learning curve. But yeah, it's really exciting.

"We're going to invite all world figures on. If you're a world figure and you're listening to this, don't feel that you're excluded. You're very much included. Yeah, we'd love them all."

