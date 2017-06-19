Listeners took to Twitter to share their approval:

Some users commented that the BBC giving a Labour politician this platform confirms a suspected bias:

Ed Miliband covering your show and the BBC are supposed to be neutral...I rest my case..!!! jeremy vine — julie wright (@juliewright1000) June 19, 2017

What the heck are @BBC doing putting a political (ex) leader in charge of a peak time radio show? Downright wrong - any political party https://t.co/2aJG7I7AbF — Gary Bickley (@GaryHospEx) June 19, 2017

But of course they must have missed the memo that Miliband will only be filling in for the first week of Vine's fortnight absence. Who will be filling in during the second week, you ask? Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith. Sounds fair to us.

For the most part, it sounds like the move has gone down a treat.