Eamonn Holmes ends Daybreak speculation with new Sky News deal
The presenter signs up for another three years on Sunrise
Eamonn Holmes has quashed rumours that he is being lined up as a new presenter of ITV breakfast show Daybreak by signing a new three-year contract with Sky News, where he hosts their early-morning offering, Sunrise.
Daybreak's incumbent presenting duo, Christine Bleakley and Adrian Chiles, are widely thought to be on their way out and yesterday reports were circulating that former GMTV host Holmes would “like to be in the frame” for the ITV job.
But Holmes today scotched the rumours via his official website, saying: "Being so associated with breakfast television for so long, there is often speculation linking me to other vacancies when they occur.
"I have had a really exciting, fulfilling and happy six years at Sky News and with today's signing of a new contract, I am delighted to continue hosting Sunrise with Eamonn Holmes for at least another three."
There has been no confirmation as yet that Bleakley and Chiles will be leaving Daybreak, although BBC Breakfast host Sian Williams, who is thought not to be keen on a move to Salford when the corporation relocates, is also among names circulating as a possible replacement.