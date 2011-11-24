But Holmes today scotched the rumours via his official website, saying: "Being so associated with breakfast television for so long, there is often speculation linking me to other vacancies when they occur.

"I have had a really exciting, fulfilling and happy six years at Sky News and with today's signing of a new contract, I am delighted to continue hosting Sunrise with Eamonn Holmes for at least another three."

There has been no confirmation as yet that Bleakley and Chiles will be leaving Daybreak, although BBC Breakfast host Sian Williams, who is thought not to be keen on a move to Salford when the corporation relocates, is also among names circulating as a possible replacement.