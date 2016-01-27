Throughout the week, Trump has called for Kelly to be replaced by another moderator. After his demands seemed not to be met, Trump announced that he would not be participating in the debate via a campaign statement on Tuesday.

“Mr. Trump knows when to walk away," the statement read. "Roger Ailes and FOX News think they can toy with him, but Mr. Trump doesn’t play games.”

In the other corner is Fox News, claiming that they will maintain their journalistic integrity and not give into the politicians' "terrorisations", citing the ethical problems that come with allowing Trump to dictate who interviews him.

“Capitulating to politicians’ ultimatums about a debate moderator violates all journalistic standards," the statement read. "Trump is still welcome at Thursday night’s debate and will be treated fairly, just as he has been during his 132 appearances on Fox News and Fox Business, but he can’t dictate the moderators or the questions.”

The news network had been releasing taunting statements, saying that they were “surprised he’s willing to show that much fear” when it came to being questioned by Kelly, with another suggesting "Trump has his own secret plan to replace the cabinet with his Twitter followers.”

Much like children fighting on a playground, perhaps it is best to keep these two separated for a bit.