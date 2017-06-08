Sure, voting may be serious business – but not every dog has been able to keep a straight face.

Of course, what with a general election in 2015 and the EU referendum in 2016 AND the snap election in 2017, some hounds are getting a little tired of it all.

On one of the most important days on the doggy calendar – #dogsatpollingstations day – this dog is pretty fed up at her human. How a-paw-ling.

More like this

And some dogs are outraged they don't get a vote. Justice for dogs! Canine equality!

But even if they can't vote, you probably should.

Advertisement

The general election takes place today, Thursday 8th June, with polls closing at 10pm