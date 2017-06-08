Dogs at Polling Stations: Voters share photos of their democratic dogs on general election day
The nation's most paw-some election tradition is back fur more
#DogsAtPollingStations is back. The nation's canines are off to the polls today, accompanying their humans as they vote in the 2017 general election.
Of course, it's not the first time "dogs at polling stations" has been a thing – but this year it's such a big deal that Twitter has introduced a dedicated emoji, which basically means it's now an established tradition.
Sure, voting may be serious business – but not every dog has been able to keep a straight face.
Of course, what with a general election in 2015 and the EU referendum in 2016 AND the snap election in 2017, some hounds are getting a little tired of it all.
On one of the most important days on the doggy calendar – #dogsatpollingstations day – this dog is pretty fed up at her human. How a-paw-ling.
And some dogs are outraged they don't get a vote. Justice for dogs! Canine equality!
But even if they can't vote, you probably should.
The general election takes place today, Thursday 8th June, with polls closing at 10pm