He rounded on Auntie’s current affairs broadcasters at the end of his tirade, saying, “I don't know whether we have brilliant presenters.

“I would just say that it annoys me when one or two female presenters, I don't know whether they've had too much botox or something, when they are presenting the news and it's a very serious subject, they are smiling, which I find slightly annoying."

The 59-year-old politician did not name the newsreaders he was referring to.

While the BBC declined to comment on the story, culture minister Ed Vaizey defended the corporation, saying: "The BBC is one of the finest broadcasters not just in this country but in the world. It sets a quality bar which is why we have such high quality television and radio in this country."

Amess, who has been a Member of Parliament since 1983, is perhaps best known to TV viewers for his unwitting appearance on Chris Morris’s satirical current affairs series, Brass Eye.