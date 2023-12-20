Both were suspended by the channel, with Fox later being fired following an internal investigation, but Ofcom notes that its own work on the case is "ongoing".

Fox later said sorry to Evans, calling his remarks "not right" and "demeaning", while Wootton also apologised for his "inappropriate" reaction to the "totally unacceptable remarks".

The second most complained about programme was ITV1's King Charles III: The Coronation, during which actor Adjoa Andoh commented on the lack of diversity in the Royal Family.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She said: "Looking at all those young people, there is a bit of me that has gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony. I'm very struck by that."

Ofcom decided not to take action, concluding it was "a personal observation which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and which contained a range of viewpoints".

Indeed, Ofcom decided not to impose penalties for seven of the top 10 most complained about programmes, while three are still being assessed – Dan Wootton Tonight (No. 1), Breakfast with Kay Burley (No. 7) and This Morning (No. 9).

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty

Here is the top ten in full:

Dan Wootton Tonight (GB News) – 26th September, 8,867 complaints King Charles III: The Coronation (ITV1) – 6th May, 8,421 complaints Good Morning Britain (ITV1) – 17th October, 2,391 complaints Jeremy Vine (Channel 5) – 13th March, 2,302 complaints Breakfast with Kay Burley (Sky News) – 23rd November, 1,880 complaints Lee Anderson's Real World (GB News) – 29th September, 1,697 complaints Breakfast with Kay Burley (Sky News) – 10th October, 1,640 complaints Naked Education (Channel 4) – 4th April, 1,285 complaints This Morning (ITV) – 18th December, 1,092 complaints Love Island (ITV2) – 9th July, 992 complaints

You can read more about the top 10 most complained about moments on the Ofcom website.

The organisation noted that almost 1 in 10 complaints related to news coverage of the conflict between Israel and Gaza, adding that these concerns have been prioritised by their team.

It said: "We play a crucial role in preserving the integrity of broadcast news and current affairs programming, by upholding standards of due impartiality and due accuracy."

This year, Ofcom gave a £40,000 fine to the Islam channel and £10,000 fine to Ahlebait TV, both on the grounds of broadcasting antisemitic content.

Meanwhile, GB News was found in breach of the broadcasting code five times, breaking rules that "protect audiences from harm" on two occasions and failing to provide "due impartiality" in three other incidents.

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.