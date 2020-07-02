Garden Rescue has been dropped from the schedule as a result, while Pointless is being moved to BBC Two at 5:15pm.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will be holding the press conference to update the public on the government's plans for schools and colleges re-opening in the September.

The briefing news coincides with the government publishing guidance on schools opening earlier today. The document clarified that a school "may have an outbreak" if two or more coronavirus cases are confirmed in the first fortnight, but that entire school closures "will not generally be necessary".

More like this

This is the first coronavirus briefing since Tuesday 23rd June, which marked the final COVID-19 daily briefing by the government.

In the briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from Saturday 4th July, people will be able to stay one metre apart where two metres is not possible, while pubs, hotels, cinemas and other businesses can open.

The government have been gradually phasing out the daily briefings since the beginning of June, when the COVID-19 press conferences were stopped at weekends due to low viewing figures.

Before June, the Cabinet had been holding daily coronavirus updates every day at approximately 5pm from March onwards, to update the public on the number of deaths caused by the pandemic and the rate of infection.

A senior government minister has usually presented the briefing, aired on BBC One, whilst often joined by a health adviser such as Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Johnson, Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock have all presented a coronavirus conference over the past four months.

Advertisement

The coronavirus update will air on BBC One at 4.30pm today. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV guide.