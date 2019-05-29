Sky News will invite the final contenders selected by MPs to take part in a live debate chaired by Kay Burley, in front of a studio audience of Conservative voters.

ITV are also expected to hold televised debates. "Our plans will include both a head-to-head debate and interviews, as well as trusted impartial analysis across our ITV news bulletins,” an ITV spokesperson told The Times.

So far eleven prominent Tory MPs have thrown their hats into the ring, including big names from the EU referendum such as Michael Gove and Boris Johnson . The full list of declared Conservative leadership candidates so far is as follows:

