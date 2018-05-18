“I took the cut over two months ago – 25%,” he said. “Alas, contractually, I am not able to disclose my salary then or now.’

In March it was revealed that female employees at Channel 4 on average earned 28.6% less than men at the company. The pay gap at ITN, meanwhile, which produces news programmes for Channel 4 and other broadcasters, was 19.6%.

Channel 4’s new chief executive Alex Mahon had said at the time: “This number obviously makes for uncomfortable reading and I am determined to take action to address it.

“There is no quick fix, but identifying the complex and multiple reasons behind our gap is the first step towards tackling the fundamental issues at play.”

BBC presenters John Humphrys, Huw Edwards and Jeremy Vine were also among those to take pay cuts earlier this year in response to the row over gender pay at the corporation.