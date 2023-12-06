Boris Johnson Covid inquiry news special to air on Channel 4 tonight
A Channel 4 news special will focus on the former prime minister, it has been announced.
Boris Johnson goes before the ongoing Covid inquiry today (Wednesday 6th December), and while the events of the day have already started, tonight will see a Channel 4 news special air to recap the key moments.
Showing tonight on Channel 4 at 7pm, Boris Johnson Covid Inquiry: Channel 4 News Special will be a one-off instalment covering the day's events.
As per the short synopsis: "As the former PM goes before the Covid inquiry, a Channel 4 News special has all the coverage."
The former prime minister is speaking at the UK Covid inquiry today, with the session set to be the first of two days of questioning, with Baroness Heather Hallett as the inquiry chair.
The inquiry will not lead to anyone being found guilty or innocent; the point of it is to find potential lessons that can be learned.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Today's questioning started with Johnson issuing an apology, saying: "Can I say that I understand the feelings of the victims and their families, and I am deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and the suffering of those victims and their families."
In this anticipated inquiry, Johnson will face questions over his handling of the events throughout 2020 and the resulting nationwide lockdowns.
Early on in proceedings, Johnson said: "Covid kept coming at us in wave after wave and it was very, very hard to fight it. People were doing their level best."
Read more:
- Newsnight to be cut back and overhauled as BBC makes "difficult choices"
- BBC responds to reports it cut Gaza ceasefire calls from BAFTA Scotland Awards
In an earlier session at the inquiry, former health secretary Matt Hancock recalled phoning Johnson four times in January 2020 to discuss Covid-19.
In today's session, lead counsel Hugo Keith KC asked Johnson whether he remembered Hancock trying to "alert" him.
According to Sky News, Johnson said he doesn't remember all the conversations, but he does recall one on 7th January and he had said he would keep an eye on the matter.
Boris Johnson Covid Inquiry: Channel 4 News Special will air tonight on Channel 4 at 7pm.
Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.