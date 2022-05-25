The report reveals the full extent of COVID-19 lockdown rule breaches in Downing Street, raising numerous questions about the conduct of No 10.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been dealt another blow with the release of Sue Gray’s report into Partygate.

Johnson is expected to address the report’s findings today (25th May 2022) in a rare Downing Street press conference.

When is Boris Johnson’s press conference?

Johnson will be holding a press conference this afternoon (Wednesday 25th May 2022) at 3.30pm.

The press conference will come live from Downing Street, in response to Sue Gray’s findings.

It will follow Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), which started at midday.

Shortly after PMQs, the Prime Minister addressed the House of Commons to apologise, saying he takes “full responsibility” for everything that happened, but that Downing Street staff were “doing their best” to help the country through the pandemic.

He said: “I want to begin today by renewing my apology to the House, to the whole country, for the short lunchtime gathering on June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room, during which I stood at my place at the Cabinet table and for which I received a fixed penalty notice.

“I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch. Sue Gray’s report has emphasised that it is up to the political leadership in Number 10 to take ultimate responsibility and, of course, I do.”

How to watch Boris Johnson’s press conference

The press conference will air live on Sky News and the BBC News channel.

You can also tune in online via BBC News on BBC iPlayer and Sky News on YouTube.

What is the Sue Gray report?

The report is an internal investigation launched following media reports of gatherings in or near Downing Street during the pandemic.

Ms Gray delivered a short initial report at the end of January 2022, but delayed the full report’s release until the Met Police concluded its investigation into the gatherings.

What’s in the Sue Gray report? The Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal was released in full just before PMQs today (25th May 2022). She says there were "failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office" for which "the senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility". "Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government. The public have a right to expect the very highest standards of behaviour in such places and clearly what happened fell well short of this," the report states. The report also adds that junior civil servants were led to believe their attendance at these events was acceptable, given the involvement of senior staff. However, Gray also states: "It is my firm belief, however, that these events did not reflect the prevailing culture in Government and the Civil Service at the time. Many thousands of people up and down the country worked tirelessly to deliver in unprecedented times."

