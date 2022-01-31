The senior civil servant has handed over an update of her report to No 10, but it will not be the full version due to a request from the Metropolitan Police, which has launched its own inquiry into the claims.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement in Parliament today (31st January) after being updated by Sue Gray on the results of her investigations into allegations of lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson could not confirm if details omitted from the report will ever be published.

The redacted report is set to be published on the government website this afternoon. Mr Johnson will provide a statement in the Commons at 3:30pm after people have had the opportunity to “consider the findings”.

Read on for everything you need to know about the prime minister’s statement on the Sue Gray report.

How to watch Boris Johnson statement on the Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson’s statement will be broadcast live on BBC Parliament – and will be available online via iPlayer.

There will also be coverage on Sky News, which you can also watch on YouTube.

The prime minister's statement is scheduled for 3:30pm.

What can we expect from Boris Johnson’s statement?

The prime minister is expected to make a parliamentary statement to the Commons on alleged breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

He will face MPs' questions on the scandal for around 90 minutes after he makes his statement.

MPs are likely to pressure the prime minister on whether the Sue Gray report will ever be released in full after the Cabinet Office described the document as an "update" on Ms Gray's inquiry.

The PM’s official spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister.

"The findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the prime minister will then provide a statement to the House after people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings."

Asked why the version of the report had been termed an "update", he added: "It's a reflection of the fact there is an ongoing police investigation and the Met have been clear about what their expectations are about what can or cannot be put in the public domain while that's ongoing."

Questions have been looming over the future of Boris Johnson’s leadership as he awaits the findings of both the Whitehall and police inquiries into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties.

Mr Johnson has said he sticks “absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” over alleged lockdown breaches in No 10.