Susanna Reid leads tributes to former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull

The Classic FM presenter passed away surrounded by his loved ones at home on Wednesday (31st August) after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2017 .

Susanna Reid and Dan Walker have led tributes to former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull, who has died aged 66 .

A statement from his family read: "Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP. He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease."

Tributes have flooded in for Bill following the tragic news of his passing, with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid writing: "Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

"But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much."

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker also paid tribute, writing: "Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Bill's former BBC Breakfast colleague Dr Sian Williams tweeted: "Goodbye, Billy. The kindest, most generous of presenters. A wonderful friend for 30 years. And a man devoted to his family. All thoughts and love with them. You will be so, so missed - thank you for the laughter and friendship."

Barrister Rob Rinder added: "A truly lovely, bright & decent human. Bill Turnbull: Former BBC Breakfast presenter dies aged 66."

TalkTV host Piers Morgan also paid tribute, writing: "RIP Bill Turnbull, 66. One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man. Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news."

Political commentator Rupert Myers tweeted: "Oh no, Bill Turnbull has died. What a wonderful broadcaster. Very sad – rest in peace."

BBC journalist Sangita Myska added: "Such sad news. So many of us grew up watching him broadcast. He oozed warmth and grit in perfect balance."

Former BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones also wrote: "Very sad to hear about Bill Turnbull. Great broadcaster, nice man."

Bill Turnbull. BBC

Bill joined BBC Breakfast in 2001 as a presenter alongside Sian Williams, with the pair working together until 2012 when she departed from the role.

He then co-hosted the show with Susanna Reid and the pair presented together until 2014, when Susanna departed from the show to join ITV's Good Morning Britain.

BBC Breakfast paid tribute to the late host, writing: "Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died. He was 66. He was loved by our viewers. He was loved by his colleagues. Bill will always be remembered for his warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist."

Speaking on Thursday morning’s BBC Breakfast (1st September) as the news broke, host Naga Munchetty said: "All of us here are sending love and support to Turnbull’s family. And I think today, after we get over the shock of this, we will start remembering the really funny things that Bill did."

She added: "His energy was amazing, he came into this programme and threw everything at it, every single day. He was funny, when we sat here on the sofa.

"He was a brilliant journalist and he loved this programme, and he loved serving you, the audience. I’m sure you will miss him, we certainly will too."

Classic FM’s managing editor, Philip Noyce, also paid tribute to the broadcaster, saying: "I’m deeply saddened by this news. Bill was an absolute treasure of Classic FM whose presence on and off the air will forever be missed. He was a very gifted journalist and presenter, and he loved radio and understood its ability to connect with people on a personal level – something he did with ease and aplomb."

Bill joined the Classic FM line-up in 2016, taking over the airwaves at the weekend from 10am to 1pm.

He launched and presented Classic FM’s Pet Sounds, a show dedicated to calming pets – and their owners – during fireworks season.

Noyce continued: "As well as being an outstanding broadcaster, Bill was a family man, a devoted father and husband, who loved the company of friends (including the four-legged variety), and was passionate about music, football, nature and his beloved bees.

"We have lost an exceptionally talented broadcaster, but most of all we’ve said goodbye to a fine man who will be dearly missed by us all at Classic FM, as well as his many listeners.”

In October 2021, Bill took a leave of absence from Classic FM for health reasons, before returning in August 2022 to host Saturday mornings.