A breakfast TV reunion is taking place on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Britain as Bill Turnbull joins his former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid on the ITV show.

Turnbull will be a guest on the GMB sofa to promote his new album Bill Turnbull's Relaxing Classics (sadly, it doesn't feature Bill crooning standards from the Great American Songbook but is instead a collection of his favourite classical music pieces – but for those desperate for a present for grandma, it does feature a picture of Bill sitting cross-legged in a whicker chair, so is definitely still a winner).