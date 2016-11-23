Bill Turnbull to reunite with former Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
Move over Piers, the big dog is back...
A breakfast TV reunion is taking place on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Britain as Bill Turnbull joins his former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid on the ITV show.
Turnbull will be a guest on the GMB sofa to promote his new album Bill Turnbull's Relaxing Classics (sadly, it doesn't feature Bill crooning standards from the Great American Songbook but is instead a collection of his favourite classical music pieces – but for those desperate for a present for grandma, it does feature a picture of Bill sitting cross-legged in a whicker chair, so is definitely still a winner).
While Turnbull will be firmly ensconced on the guests' side of the sofa this time, his presence is bound to make Reid's flirtatious co-presenter Piers Morgan just a little jealous. After all, Turnbull and Reid served together on Breakfast for several years as part of Turnbull's incredible 15-year stint and Susanna clearly couldn't be happier about seeing him again...