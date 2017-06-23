“Mr Cosby wants to get back to work,” said one of Cosby’s representatives, Andrew Wyatt. “Because this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.”

Wyatt then laughed, before adding: “It also affects married men.”

“Laws are changing,” added Ebonee Benson, another spokesperson. “The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended. So, this is why people need to be educated on – a brush against a shoulder.

“Anything, at this point, can be considered sexual assault, and it’s a very good thing to be educated about the law.”

Cosby has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by almost 60 different women, with allegations ranging from unwanted sexual touching to rape, which some have said involved drugs that left them incapacitated. Cosby has denied all of the accusations but in some cases has acknowledged having sexual contact, which he claims was consensual.

A spokeswoman for anti-sexual violence organisation RAINN said: “It would be more useful if Mr Cosby would spend time talking with people about how not to commit sexual assault in the first place.”