"One week on from the atrocity at the Manchester Arena, Tina Daheley reports on the attack targeted on the audience of thousands of young and teenage girls as they left a pop concert," a preview from the BBC reads.

"She hears from concert attenders and parents, and investigates the community context and the extremist Islamist links behind the mass murder committed by the suspected suicide bomber, a 22 year old man born of Libyan parents in the city."

The documentary is one of a number of changes to the schedules following the horrific attack in Manchester last Monday. The BBC has rescheduled its planned party leader debates as a result of the postponement of election campaigning, while BBC2's live coverage of the Great Manchester Run this Sunday will now air on BBC1 from 12.30pm.

This weekend's episode of Doctor Who has also been edited slightly to remove a reference to terrorism following the events of last Monday.

The BBC's new primetime drama Broken starring Sean Bean was also pulled from the schedules, and will now begin this Tuesday 30th May.