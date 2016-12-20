He tried his best to get through the forecast before having to break off and run out the room mid-report.

This marks the first time in the Shipping Forecast's 91-year history that a presenter has failed to complete a broadcast, though we're kind of glad he chose not to noisily hurl live on air.

While cynics have suggested it was a bout of sickness brought on by a BBC Christmas party held the night before, leading to an all-nighter before Schafernaker's 5.20am broadcast, it would have had to be an exceptionally heavy hangover – as it looks like the party took place two days before the weatherman's ill-fated broadcast.

Don't worry too much, though: Schafernaker perked up later in the day and posted a message to concerned fans.