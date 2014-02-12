BBC responds to UK storms with One Show and Panorama flood specials
Tonight's One Show and Monday's Panorama will talk to families across the country whose lives have been devastated by the storms
Tonight’s One Show is to respond to the continuing treacherous storms across Britain with a “Flood Special”. Meanwhile, Monday's edition of current affairs programme Panorama will also focus on the catastrophe, as BBC1 makes late schedule changes to cover the unfolding situation.
The One Show at 7pm tonight will go live to some of the worst hit areas in country, meeting those who’ve been badly affected by the storms and flooding and investigating why the country is experiencing the worst rain on record.
In Monday’s Panorama, Britain Underwater, reporter Richard Bilton will also examine the causes of the flooding that has devastated so much of the country, talking to families whose lives have been ruined, asking whether more could have been done to protect our towns and villages and considering whether the government should now be making tough choices about which places to save.
The One Show: Floods Special is tonight, Wednesday 12 February, at 7pm on BBC1
Panorama: Britain Underwater is on Monday 17 February at 8:30pm on BBC1