Tonight’s One Show is to respond to the continuing treacherous storms across Britain with a “Flood Special”. Meanwhile, Monday's edition of current affairs programme Panorama will also focus on the catastrophe, as BBC1 makes late schedule changes to cover the unfolding situation.

The One Show at 7pm tonight will go live to some of the worst hit areas in country, meeting those who’ve been badly affected by the storms and flooding and investigating why the country is experiencing the worst rain on record.