❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
BBC commits to "authentically reflect" communities, classes and cultures after review calls out "tokenism" and "preachy" content
"It is vital the BBC authentically reflects the lives of all the communities, classes, and cultures across the UK."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 30 January 2026 at 12:31 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad