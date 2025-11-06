❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
There's still "a lot to do" when it comes to behind-the-scenes diversity in British TV – but what's being done?
Behind-the-scenes in UK TV is still lacking representation, but what do those in the industry and those trying to combat that have to say about it?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 6 November 2025 at 2:57 pm
Authors
Morgan CormackDrama Writer
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad