It's the thriller that kept us gripped (and feeling slightly claustrophobic) in season 1 but now, Hijack is back for more. This time round, things are going underground for another twisted hijacking scenario that Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) finds himself at the centre of, promising to be another thrill ride of a season.

When season 2 was announced, some fans were surprised by the fact that the series – which took place on an aeroplane in season 1 – would be returning for more. "Would we be following another hijack?" and "How did Sam find himself caught in another one?" are just a couple of questions that sprung to mind for many when the trailer was released.

But it turns out there could be more gas left in the tank once season 2 is over, according to Elba, who also serves as executive producer on the series.

When chatting to RadioTimes.com exclusively, we asked him about how things wrap up for Sam in season 2. He teased: "I think there is this chase for closure throughout the season. The more that’s revealed from episode 1 all the way to the end, it’s like ‘What? Who? Why?’."

He then went on to joke: "I think the satisfying beat at the end is this moment of Sam, dead or alive. Alright, I’m being silly – no!"

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson in Hijack season 2. Apple TV

On a more serious note, Elba continued: "We owe it to an audience with the nature of this to give them some answers and Sam wants answers as well. That’s what I think this explosive element is."

As for anymore further instalments of Hijack, Elba revealed: "People ask me about ‘would you do another season?’ and I say I’m not sure how you could. But actually, I do think that there is another layer of storytelling that it wouldn’t necessarily involve hijacking. At this junction, if you like this series and this story, the hijacks, the hijacking is part of something else, isn’t it?

"I don’t think we’ll ever come back – we’ll have to drag [co-creator Jim Field Smith] from Barbados – but there’s definitely the man Sam Nelson and what trauma looks like post-something like that and what the residue is. I would be interested in exploring that because it’s another thing but it wouldn’t necessarily be hijacking."

So, while it doesn't look as though Hijack will be returning for another series, Elba certainly has ideas about what direction it could take. Sounding like a different beast of its own, we're sure Hijack fans would certainly tune in so we may have to watch this space.

Read more:

For now, this second season unfolds on the Berlin underground system, with the synopsis teasing that its "commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster".

When Hijack premiered on Apple TV back in June 2023, the series went on to become a hit with fans, growing to become one of the top dramas on the streamer while achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking about the reaction to season 1 and returning for season 2, co-creator Jim Field Smith said to RadioTimes.com: "I’m excited to get it out there. I’ve been working on this show, both seasons of it, non-stop for a few years now.

"It was great to get season 1 out, it was so nice making season 2 knowing what the reaction to season 1 had been like. It just gives you that little bit more confidence and we enjoy working together so we’re excited to get this one out."

Elba also added: "I’m excited for it, I think we were all surprised at how well received it was. When Jim was like ‘I think we’re gonna have to do it again’, I was like ‘What?’. I was like ‘go on then’. Now it’s just to offer it to the audience and see. I think the trick of doing something like this where lightning strikes twice is that next time, the audience are still going ‘Oh I didn’t see that coming!’."

Hijack season 2 will premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday 14th January 2026. Hijack season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV, sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

