The suicide attack happened at 10.35pm last night, straight after Ariana Grande finished a concert at Manchester Arena. Police said the lone male terrorist, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device.

At the time of writing, 22 people are confirmed to have died, including children, with a further 59 injured.

Since the attack, all political parties have suspended general election campaigning and flags are flying at half mast outside Number 10.

The Andrew Neil Interviews with UK party leaders were due to air across five nights this week on BBC1 at 7pm. Neil interviewed Prime Minister Theresa May last night, and was originally scheduled to quiz Paul Nuttall tonight, followed by Tim Farron of the Liberal Democrats on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party on Thursday, and finally Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour party on Friday.

It is not yet clear when Nuttall's interview will be rescheduled and if the remaining three interviews will be affected by the suspension in campaigning.

In a statement outside Downing Street, the prime minister said it was "now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack" that targeted "defenceless young people".

Instead of tonight’s interview, BBC regional news will be broadcast at 7pm. EastEnders will follow as scheduled.